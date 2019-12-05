EPL: Gabriel Jesus saves Manchester City OT 4-1 win over Burnley

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

London: Gabriel Jesus ended his eight-match goal drought with a brace in Manchester City's 4-1 victory over Burnley on Tuesday and hopes this can spark him into emulating teammate Sergio Aguero's scoring rate. The Brazilian has got his chance to lead the City line, and will do so again in the Manchester derby on Saturday, because record goalscorer Aguero is injured.

Aguero absent

Jesus made the most of his chance to shine in the absence of Aguero with two brilliant finishes either side of half-time before long-range strikes from Rodrigo and Riyad Mahrez moved City above Leicester into second place on goal difference. Jesus—bought for a reported £27 million (Rs 252 crore) from Palmeiras in the January transfer window in 2017—said he is confident in his abilities as a goal scorer but just needs to follow Aguero's example.

Aguero, who is out with a thigh injury, has scored nine goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season and 173 in 251 league games overall for City at a rate of 0.69 per match. "I know my qualities. I know I can score. I have to score. Sergio scores every time. That is my ambition. I want to play and score every time, said Jesus, claiming the win was also a confidence booster for the defending champions after an indifferent run that brought just one victory in five games in all competitions prior to the Burnley clash.

Title battle

City reduced the deficit between themselves and leaders Liverpool to eight points. "It is a confidence [booster] for us. Liverpool are now eight points in front of us. We have to play all the matches like a final to win [the title]," he said.

