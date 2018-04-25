EPL: Glad Everton players did the talking, says Sam Allardyce

In the first contest since the Toffees quizzed their own supporters over Allardyce last week, Theo Walcott struck a second-half winner to settle a dull mid-table contest



Everton's Theo Walcott (left) celebrates his goal against Newcastle with Wayne Rooney during an EPL tie on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Sam Allardyce felt his players delivered the ideal response to the furore caused by Everton's survey asking fans to rate their manager as they beat Newcastle 1-0. In the first contest since the Toffees quizzed their own supporters over Allardyce last week, Theo Walcott struck a second-half winner to settle a dull mid-table contest.



Allardyce

The three points lifted Everton up to eighth though there was a banner unfurled that read "Our survey says... get out of our club." Allardyce is keen to move on from the whole affair and feels the win over the Magpies will help do that. "You get that bit of controversy and I think as a manager you just deal with it and move on. I don't dwell on it," Allardyce said.

"We've moved on, it's gone, let's move forward. But the players did all the talking, I'm glad to say, by winning the game at home and putting us up to eighth place."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever