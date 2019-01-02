EPL: Gunners return to winning ways; Vardy helps Leicester beat Everton

Jan 02, 2019, 08:44 IST | Agencies

The recalled Alexandre Lacazette doubled the Gunners' lead early in the second half, though Fulham halved the deficit with a tap-in from substitute Aboubakar Kamara after 69 minutes

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 1, 2019. Pic/AFP

Arsenal started 2019 with a morale-boosting win following their hammering at the hands of Liverpool, recording a 4-1 triumph over struggling Fulham at Emirates Stadium.

A visit from the Premier League's 19th-placed side offered welcome respite for Unai Emery's side after their 5-1 reverse at Anfield, though they did not have it all their own way before Granit Xhaka's 25th-minute opener.

The recalled Alexandre Lacazette doubled the Gunners' lead early in the second half, though Fulham halved the deficit with a tap-in from substitute Aboubakar Kamara after 69 minutes. However, it was an Arsenal replacement who finished off Fulham's hopes of picking up a point, Aaron Ramsey converting a rebound after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had hit a post, though the latter did score his 14th league goal of the campaign in the closing minutes.

Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy rescued a dire match with an eye-catching celebration as his goal secured Leicester City a 1-0 win away at Everton in their New Year's day Premier League fixture.

