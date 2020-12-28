EPL: Gunners' special day after 3-1 win over Chelsea

Arsenal striker Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Gunners' third goal during the EPL tie against Chelsea in London on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal's emphatic 3-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday as a "turning point" in his troubled side's season. Arteta's side sat just three points above the relegation zone before kick-off at the Emirates Stadium after their worst start to a season since 1974-75.

But the Gunners produced their best performance this term to out-class their London rivals. Alexandre Lacazette's controversial penalty opened the scoring before Granit Xhaka's superb free-kick increased Arsenal's lead before half-time.

Bukayo Saka bagged Arsenal's third goal after the break as they won in the Premier League for the first time in eight games stretching back to November 1.



Mikel Arteta

Turning point for Arteta

Tammy Abraham's late strike was no consolation for woeful Chelsea, who missed a penalty through Jorginho in the final moments. Moving six points clear of the bottom three will buy Arteta a little breathing space following talk he was in danger of the sack after just a year in charge. "It's a really big win for us. We were really disappointed and frustrated with the results," Arteta said. "The players and fans were suffering and today is a really special day. It doesn't get any better; Boxing Day, playing a London derby at the Emirates and winning the way we've done it. Hopefully this is a turning point."

Leeds hold off Burnley

Meanwhile, Leeds eased fears they could be dragged into a relegation battle in their first season back in the Premier League for 16 years as Patrick Bamford's early penalty was enough to beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday.

