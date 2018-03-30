EPL: Harry Kane could play against Chelsea, says Tottenham manager

The England marksman injured his ankle last month and wasn't expected to return to training until April



Kane and Pochettino

Tottenham striker Harry Kane could face Chelsea in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday after a quicker than expected recovery from an ankle ligament injury, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said. The England marksman injured his ankle last month and wasn't expected to return to training until April. “We need to assess him. Every day he is improving,” said Pochettino. “We need to assess in the next few days. It's difficult to say yes or no. I cannot say no, but I cannot say yes.”

