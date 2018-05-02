EPL: Harry Kane eyes strong finish after scoring in Tottenham's 2-0 win over Watford

Harry Kane admitted it has taken him time to recover top form after an ankle ligament injury, but believes he still has time to rediscover his best ahead of shouldering England's World Cup hopes



Harry Kane

Harry Kane admitted it has taken him time to recover top form after an ankle ligament injury, but believes he still has time to rediscover his best ahead of shouldering England's World Cup hopes.

Kane scored his 38th goal of the season as Tottenham Hotspur edged closer to a third consecutive season in the Champions League by opening up a five-point lead on fifth-placed Chelsea in the EPLâÂÂtable thanks to a 2-0 win over Watford on Monday.

"Obviously, I would have liked to play better over the last few games or so but I think the whole team feels like that," said Kane. "I feel good, I feel sharp, I probably could have scored a couple more out there today. I'm looking forward to the last three games. Hopefully, I can finish strong like I did last year going into a big summer." Kane was out for three weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage at Bournemouth last month.

38

No. of goals Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored this season in all competitions

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever