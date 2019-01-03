EPL: Harry Kane nets record in Tottenham Hotspur's win

football

Kane's third-minute opening goal is the fifth successive New Year's Day he has scored in the EPL, equalling a record held by Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard

Harry Kane got himself into the record books again as Tottenham Hotspur started 2019 in style outclassing Cardiff City to prevail 3-0 on Tuesday. Kane's third-minute opening goal is the fifth successive New Year's Day he has scored in the EPL, equalling a record held by Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard.

Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-Min added further goals as Spurs reclaimed second place, a point above Manchester City, and six behind leaders Liverpool. Cardiff's poor record against the top teams continued, losing their last 15 EPL matches against the 'big six' sides, conceding 45 goals.

