EPL: Harry Kane shows off his love for Everton!

Tottenham star becomes second player after Owen to score twice in four successive meetings v the same team as his side beat Everton 6-2

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their third goal during the English Premier League tie against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool on Sunday. Pics/AFP

England captain Harry Kane equalled a Premier League record with a double against Everton for the fourth successive match as Tottenham raced to a convincing 6-2 win at Goodison Park.

Spurs put all the speculation linking manager Mauricio Pochettino with Manchester United behind them to stay within touching distance - six points - of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Kane, becoming only the second player after Michael Owen against Newcastle to score twice in four successive meetings against the same team, and Son Heung-min accounted for four goals, with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen completing the scoring. Everton, who led through Theo Walcott's first league goal in four months and could have been 2-0 up but for Dominic Calvert-Lewin's disallowed header, fell apart shortly after Gylfi Sigurdsson had briefly made it 4-2 earlier in the second half.



Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring against Everton

They have not won since their added-time defeat in the Merseyside derby at the start of the month and have taken six points from a possible 21. A year ago Everton, under the much-maligned Sam Allardyce, were ninth with 26 points at Christmas.

Twelve months on they are 11th with 24, leaving manager Marco Silva with a number of questions to answer. The only worries Tottenham have over their boss are reports United will target him as the permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

After an unmarked Richarlison had headed wide early on, the Spurs midfield took a firm grip as they swamped Everton, who switched from 3-4-3 at Manchester City to 4-2-3-1 and paid the price as deep-lying midfield pair Tom Davies and Andre Gomes, neither of whom are particularly defensive, were over-run by Tottenham's diamond.

