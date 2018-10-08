EPL: Jose Mourinho not afraid about possible sack

football

Man United boss Jose Mourinho during an EPL against Newcastle on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho claimed after the 3-2 home victory over Newcastle that he was the subject of a "manhunt." Mourinho also said he may have been convinced he was set for the sack if he had not received a text message that morning from the United board which told him to "ignore what you are going to read and do your job".

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at Old Trafford, senior figures at the club strongly denied a report from the previous evening that the Portuguese would lose his job this weekend regardless of the outcome of the contest.

United then claimed victory thanks to a dramatic late fightback after going 0-2 down early on, with Juan Mata netting a 70th-minute free-kick, Anthony Martial equalising six minutes later and Alexis Sanchez, who had also come off the bench, heading home the winner in the 90th minute.

After seeing the Red Devils end their four-game losing streak in all competitions, Mourinho told BT Sport 1: "In spite of the first time I see in football a manhunt, I am 55, I am mature, I can cope with it. I can live with it. Clearly some of the boys, in spite of their not being the man that is hunted, I think they are not coping well with it. The way they start the game was absolutely panicking.

"Marcus Rashford was sad on the pitch. Scott McTominay was scared on the pitch. Even all the players, they make mistakes that are not normal. "I think at half-time we had a good conversation. We didn't promise to each other we would win the match, we promised we would give absolutely everything without fear."

