EPL: Jose Mourinho suggested Luke Shaw may get relief from Swansea

Man United's Luke Shaw. Pic/AFP

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggested Luke Shaw is in line for a reprieve against Swansea amid continuing speculation about the duo's relationship. Shaw, 22, left-back started United's FA Cup quarter-final win against Brighton before the international break, only to be hauled off at half-time, with his frustration compounded by his manager's post-match comments.

That was just the latest issue between Mourinho and Shaw, with reports suggesting the England international will leave Old Trafford this summer. However, the left-back is in line to be involved against Swansea on Saturday and could even start if Ashley Young does not overcome his knee complaint. "If he's available or unavailable, Luke Shaw is always an option," Mourinho said. "Ashley Young was available to play against Brighton and I started with Luke Shaw, so that's not a problem."