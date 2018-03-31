EPL: Jose Mourinho suggested Luke Shaw may get relief from Swansea
Shaw, 22, left-back started United's FA Cup quarter-final win against Brighton before the international break, only to be hauled off at half-time, with his frustration compounded by his manager's post-match comments
Man United's Luke Shaw. Pic/AFP
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggested Luke Shaw is in line for a reprieve against Swansea amid continuing speculation about the duo's relationship. Shaw, 22, left-back started United's FA Cup quarter-final win against Brighton before the international break, only to be hauled off at half-time, with his frustration compounded by his manager's post-match comments.
That was just the latest issue between Mourinho and Shaw, with reports suggesting the England international will leave Old Trafford this summer. However, the left-back is in line to be involved against Swansea on Saturday and could even start if Ashley Young does not overcome his knee complaint. "If he's available or unavailable, Luke Shaw is always an option," Mourinho said. "Ashley Young was available to play against Brighton and I started with Luke Shaw, so that's not a problem."
John Stones will miss today's Manchester City's game at Everton due to concussion, manager Pep Guardiola has said. The England defender suffered the injury in England's 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley on Tuesday. Guardiola said due to the protocols in place around head injuries, Stones has to rest for seven days. Sergio Aguero will also miss the game against Sam Allardyce's team with a knee injury.
