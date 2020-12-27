EPL: Just can't get it right!

Leicester and Manchester United missed the chance to put pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League as the battle between second and third ended 2-2 at the King Power on Saturday.

Slow starts had been a feature for United on the road this season as they had won their previous six away league games despite conceding first. However, this time it was the Red Devils who twice failed to hold onto the lead given to them by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.



A dejected Marcus Rashford

Harvey Barnes's thunderous strike levelled before half-time and Jamie Vardy's predatory instincts kept Leicester one point and one place above United in the table as his shot deflected in off Tuanzebe five minutes from time.

Liverpool's lead at the top now stands at three points and Jurgen Klopp's men can move further clear when they host West Brom at Anfield on Sunday. "One point is not the worst result but we are disappointed we didn't get away with three," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"We had loads of big chances and we could've finished it off. They are a very dangerous side, a quality side, and Vardy just shows his quality."

