EPL: Leicester City sack coach Claude Puel

Claude Puel, 57, is the fifth English topflight manager to be sacked this season, following Slavisa Jokanovic from Fulham, Mark Hughes (Southampton), Jose Mourinho (Manchester United) and David Wagner (Huddersfield).

Leicester announced the sacking of manager Claude Puel yesterday following the struggling Premier League side's sixth defeat in seven games.

Saturday's 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace dropped the 2015-2016 champions to 12th, only eight points above the relegation places. A statement released by the club said: "Leicester City Football Club has today [Sunday] parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as first team manager with immediate effect."

First team coaches Mike Stowell and Adam Sadler will assume caretaking responsibilities. "The club would like to thank Claude for his efforts in leading the team during his 16 months in the role and wish him well in his future career," the club added.

Puel's assistant manager Jacky Bonnevay has also been let go.

