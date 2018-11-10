EPL: Leicester to play first match at home since Vichai's crash

football

Leicester owner Vichai was killed in a helicopter crash just outside the ground along with four other people after his club's 1-1 draw at their King Power Stadium on October 27

Thailand soccer's team stand during a minute's silence in memory for Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died last week when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the English Premier League club's stadium before before kick-off Thailand's and East Timor's their AFF Suzuki Cup soccer match at Rajamangala national stadium Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Pic/AP/PTI

Leicester return to action at the King Power Stadium today with football a mere afterthought as fans prepare to pay heartfelt tribute to the man who turned their dreams into astonishing reality.

Manager Claude Puel's pre-match preparations for the game against Burnley were disrupted after he and a number of players, including Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel, travelled to Thailand to pay respects to the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester owner Vichai was killed in a helicopter crash just outside the ground along with four other people after his club's 1-1 draw at their King Power Stadium on October 27. His shocking death — moments after taking off from the pitch — sent shockwaves through Leicester, where the charismatic Vichai had become a beloved figure in the club and the city.