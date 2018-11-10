EPL: Leicester to play first match at home since Vichai's crash
Leicester owner Vichai was killed in a helicopter crash just outside the ground along with four other people after his club's 1-1 draw at their King Power Stadium on October 27
Leicester return to action at the King Power Stadium today with football a mere afterthought as fans prepare to pay heartfelt tribute to the man who turned their dreams into astonishing reality.
Manager Claude Puel's pre-match preparations for the game against Burnley were disrupted after he and a number of players, including Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel, travelled to Thailand to pay respects to the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Leicester owner Vichai was killed in a helicopter crash just outside the ground along with four other people after his club's 1-1 draw at their King Power Stadium on October 27. His shocking death — moments after taking off from the pitch — sent shockwaves through Leicester, where the charismatic Vichai had become a beloved figure in the club and the city.
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
When Anjali Tendulkar sacrificed her career for Sachin Tendulkar