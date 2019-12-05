EPL: Liverpool defeat Everton, attain eight-point lead at top

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, celebrates his goal against Everton during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool. Pic/AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool defeated Everton 5-2 on Wednesday (local time) to attain an eight-point lead at the top in the ongoing Premier League.

While, with this loss, Everton has slipped to the 18th spot in the standings.

Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum scored for Liverpool while Michael Keane and Richarlison got among the scoring sheets for Everton.

Origi opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 6th minute to give the side an early lead. Shaqiri then got into the act in the 17th minute to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead.

However, in the 21st minute, Keane was able to peg one goal back for Everton, bringing the scoreline to 2-1.

Origi then registered his second goal in the 31st minute to give Liverpool a two-goal cushion. Mane then got into the act in the 45th minute to give Liverpool a 4-1 lead.

Richarlison was able to reduce the scoreline as he registered one goal for Everton, bringing it to 4-2 in favour of Liverpool at the halfway mark.

The second half did not see much of attacking gameplay but Wijnaldum was able to score the last goal for Liverpool in the dying moments of the match.

Everton will next take on Chelsea while Liverpool will face Bournemouth on Saturday, December 7.

In other matches, Chelsea and Leicester City registered wins over Aston Villa and Watford.

