EPL: Liverpool defeat Leicester City 4-0 to consolidate position at top

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Liverpool at King Power Stadium in Leicester. Pic/AFP

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Leicester (UK): Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (local time).

With this win, the side has consolidated their position at the top. The team currently has 52 points from 18 matches and is 13 points ahead of the second-placed club Leicester.

The Reds dominated the bulk of ball possession and their efforts finally paid off in the 31st minute as Firmino registered the first goal for the side.

No other goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Liverpool went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, three more goals were registered by the Reds. First, in the 71st minute, James Milner converted a penalty.

Then Firmino managed to score his second goal in the 74th minute. And to put the final nail in the coffin, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored in the 78th minute, to give the side a four-goal cushion.

In another match, Manchester United triumphed over Newcastle United 4-1. While the fourth-placed Chelsea had to face an embarrassing 0-2 defeat at the hands of Southampton.

Liverpool will next take on Wolves on Sunday, December 29.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever