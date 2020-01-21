EPL: Liverpool fans can dream of title, says boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool: Liverpool fans should be dreaming of a first Premier League title for 30 years, admitted Jurgen Klopp even if the German is taking nothing for granted after opening up a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

Goals early and late from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday and a 13th straight league win since the sides last met at Old Trafford in October.

After Salah galloped clear to score from goalkeeper Alisson Becker's assist deep into stoppage time, the Liverpool fans broke into a chorus of "we are going to win the league" for the first time this season. Klopp dismissed any notion that will only ramp up the pressure on his players, but is already focusing on his next challenge away to Wolves on Thursday.



Jurgen Klopp

"They are allowed to dream, allowed to sing, as long as they do their job as well in the moment when we play," said Klopp, who praised the Anfield atmosphere for "carrying" his side as they tired in the closing stages. "I have no idea whether we will be caught or not, I don't care. "First and foremost it's the EPL. We play Wolves on Thursday, it's our next exceptional challenge. I don't have enough space in my brain to contemplate anything else."

United are the only team to take EPL points off Liverpool this season, but it rarely looked like lightning would strike twice once the hosts went in front. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's game plan was undone by a set-piece. "It didn't go to plan," said the Norwegian, whose side remain fifth, five points off the top four.

23

No. of teams Liverpool's Mohd Salah has scored against, among the 24 EPL sides he has faced more than once

