EPL: Liverpool, Manchester United share spoils in 1-1 draw

Manchester: Manchester United ended table-toppers Liverpool's winning streak with a 1-1 draw in a keenly contested English Premier League encounter at Old Trafford yesterday. Liverpool failed to record what would have been a record-equalling 18th straight Premier League win. Adam Lallana's late equaliser saved the European champions from certain embarassment Manchester United's wily forward Marcus Rashford's controversial goal handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's struggling Red Devils a 1-0 lead going into the lemon break.

Divock Origi was brought down during a challenge by United defender Victor Lindelof in the build up to the goal and a free-kick should have been given instead. However, VAR decided that the goal should stand. Late into the second half, the United defence left substitute Lallana unmarked at the back post and he levelled with five minutes to go.

