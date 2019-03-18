EPL: Liverpool rally to beat Fulham 2-1; top table

football

The on-form Sadio Mane put the visitors in front midway through the first half, but a rare defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker allowed Ryan Babel to give his former club a huge scare 16 minutes from time

Liverpool's Milner celebrates his teamÃ¢Â€Â™s win yesterday

Liverpool usurped Manchester City to take top spot in the Premier League but needed a James Milner penalty nine minutes from time to see off lowly Fulham 2-1 yesterday.

The on-form Sadio Mane put the visitors in front midway through the first half, but a rare defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker allowed Ryan Babel to give his former club a huge scare 16 minutes from time.

Fulham's awful defending all season is the reason they are heading back to the Championship after just one season back in the top flight, and the hosts gave Jurgen Klopp's men a much-needed gift when goalkeeper Sergio Rico bundled over Mane and Milner secured all three points from the spot. Liverpool now hold a two-point lead over City, but the champions have a game in hand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates