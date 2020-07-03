EPL: Lot of work to be done! Frank Lampard fumes after Chelsea loss

Frank Lampard said Chelsea's capitulation to lose 2-3 at relegation threatened West Ham on Wednesday is a sign of how much work he still has to do to make the Blues title contenders once more. Chelsea were on course to move third in the Premier League when Willian's penalty gave them the lead. But the visitors did not learn from the reprieve they received from VAR when Tomas Soucek had a goal ruled out for offside as the Czech rose highest to level from another corner.



West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko (left) celebrates his winner against Chelsea. pic/AFP

Michail Antonio then put West Ham in front before Willian's free-kick brought Chelsea level once more. Lampard's men then looked the more likely to claim all three points in the closing stages, but were caught on the counter-attack when Andriy Yarmolenko fired home the winner for West Ham.

Consistency required



Frank Lampard

Lampard believes his side have to be far more consistent than they have shown during his first season in charge. "I've seen us play great games, but I also have seen opportunities to close a gap or move into third wasted. That's the difference at this minute and shows how much work we've got to do," Lampard said Battle for Top 4 A 10th league defeat of the season leaves Chelsea just two points clear of Manchester United and Wolves in the race for a place in the Top 4.

"I wouldn't say it is the story of our season because it's been a good season, but there have been so many of these moments The players have to show an extra mentality to see a game through like this," he added.

