EPL: Manchester United back under-fire boss Jose Mourinho despite Brighton loss

Jose Mourinho

Under-fire Jose Mourinho retains Manchester United's full backing, but the post-Brighton fallout continues after Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola referenced the midfielder's potential exit in an attack on Paul Scholes.

Mourinho's men opened the campaign with a 2-1 home win against Leicester, but their first EPL away game ended in embarrassment as Brighton triumphed 3-2 to intensify scrutiny on United's players and manager.

Odds on Mourinho becoming the first manager to leave their post tumbled in the wake of the shambolic south-coast display, with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane mooted as replacement. "Why would we discuss him when there is no job available?" a senior United source said when Zidane was mentioned as a replacement for Mourinho.

