EPL: Man Utd players got away with murder, says Roy Keane

football

Old Trafford legend Roy Keane accuses current Red Devils squad of throwing sacked manager Jose Mourinho under the bus

Manchester United's Eric Bailly lies on the floor during an EPL match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has accused the current crop of players at Old Trafford of getting away with murder and of throwing Jose Mourinho under the bus.

The Irishman's broadside comes just days after Mourinho was sacked as United manager, having presided over their worst-ever start to an EPL season. Former United player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was this week named caretaker manager until the end of the season. The will begin his United reign at Cardiff City today, the only other EPL club he has managed. Mourinho had reportedly fallen out with several of his first-team stars and Keane feels the behaviour of the players may be at least partly to blame.



Roy Keane

Keane said: "I do think the players obviously get away with murder. Just the way they hide behind the manager....They have thrown him under the bus. People said Mourinho has been falling out with players.

Well, you would fall out with players, that's the name of the game when players turn up overweight or players aren't training properly and not producing. "And then for some of them to down tools, shame on some of those players. I'm not Mourinho's biggest fan, don't get me wrong, but I just can't tolerate footballers who hide behind their agents, their pals in the media. It's a bit of a joke, really."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever