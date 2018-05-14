EPL: Manchester City create history as first team to reach score 100 points

Manchester City became the first Premier League side to reach 100 points as the champions capped a fine season in style thanks to a 1-0 win at Southampton yesterday



Man City's Gabriel Jesus takes off his shirt to celebrate after scoring against Southampton in an away EPL encounter on Sunday

Manchester City became the first Premier League side to reach 100 points as the champions capped a fine season in style thanks to a 1-0 win at Southampton yesterday. Pep Guardiola's side have been focused on rewriting the record books since clinching the English title almost a month ago and they added one last landmark achievement on the final day of the season.

Gabriel Jesus struck with virtually the last kick at St Mary's to take City to the century mark in suitably dramatic fashion. Guardiola's wild celebration with his backroom staff showed what it meant to the Spaniard for City to achieve yet another incredible feat. City's 100-point haul comes after they set a new Premier League points record by beating Brighton in midweek, taking them past the total set by Chelsea in 2004-05.

They also scored the most goals in a single EPL campaign (106), won the most games (32) and amassed the most consecutive wins (18) that has seen them ranked along with the best teams in EPL history. City finished 19 points clear of second placed Man United — the biggest title-winning margin in the EPL era.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever