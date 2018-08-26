EPL: Manchester City draw with Wolves; Arsenal come from behind to clinch a win

football

Unai Emery

Manchester City offered hope to the chasing pack that the Premier League champions won't be the same unstoppable force as last season in a 1-1 draw at Wolves on Saturday, while Arsenal ended their wait for a win under new boss Unai Emery as they came from behind to clinch a 3-1 win against West Ham.

Wolves opened the scoring in controversial circumstances when Willy Boly turned Joao Moutinho's cross into the net with his arm. City responded via an unexpected source 21 minutes from time when Aymeric Laporte's header registered his first goal for the club. Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero struck the woodwork for City.

While Emery's team were dismal in defence, they possessed just enough attacking quality to stage a fightback. Nacho Monreal equalised before half-time and West Ham defender Issa Diop deflected influential substitute Alexandre Lacazette's shot after the interval. Danny Welbeck came off the bench to wrap up the points in stoppage-time.

