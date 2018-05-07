EPL: Manchester City lift title after draw vs Huddersfield

Champions Manchester City receive the English Premier League trophy following goalless draw against Huddersfield at Etihad Stadium yesterday



Manchester City players pose with the English Premier League trophy after their match against Huddersfield yesterday. Pic/AFP

It took three weeks for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany to finally get his hands on the Premier League trophy but, on a day of celebrations at the Etihad, a goalless draw may prove to have left Huddersfield Town as the big winners. A strong showing from the struggling visitors earned a valuable point which may be enough to keep them in the Premier League next season, an impressive achievement given their limited budget.

They also kept at bay the bid by Pep Guardiola's runaway champions to set new EPL records for the most goals, points and wins in a season — all marks which could yet be claimed by City in the season's final week in which they play Brighton and Southampton. But, after a delay while supporters were removed from the field, Guardiola was able to see his team presented with the trophy, the third major country in which he has managed a team to a title following successes in Spain and Germany with Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.



A Man City fan holds up a poster of skipper Kompany yesterday

The celebrations for City's third title in seven seasons began well before kick-off, both inside and outside their Etihad home ground. Supporters were issued with blue and white flags, creating a colourful vista to greet the champions as they were given a guard of honour before kick-off. They were also met by the survivors of City's famous 1968 Championship-wining side, a squad led so memorably by club legends Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee who were all on hand to receive an emotional welcome from fans who remember their legacy half a century on.

102

No. of EPL goals Manchester City have scored this season — one short of Chelsea's record 103 in 2009-10

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever