EPL: Manchester rue night after 2-2 draw to Aston Villa

Manchester: Manchester United threw away a second-half lead to remain eight points outside EPL’s top four with a 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa on Sunday night. Jack Grealish put Villa in front with a superb solo effort but United levelled before the break when Marcus Rashford’s header hit the post and came off Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton into his own net before Victor Lindelof then headed the hosts in front. But a week after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men surrendered a late lead to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United, they did not learn their lesson as Tyrone Mings equalised for Villa.

United lie in ninth and trail two points behind Tottenham, who visit Old Trafford on Wednesday with new boss Jose Mourinho eyeing revenge for his sacking. "The league table at this point is not the biggest concern, it’s so tight. In six or seven times we have been up and should be better at seeing these games into wins," said Solskjaer.

First, United themselves had to come from behind after a superb 11th-minute opener from Grealish. Anwar El Ghazi burst down the right before crossing for Grealish to gather the ball on the left and curl a precise shot into the top corner of David de Gea’s goal. But just after the hour, Grealish missed a sitter, shooting wide from six yards out, though, United had drawn level before half-time.

Fred and Juan Mata moved a short corner onto Pereira, whose cross was headed off the post by Rashford and the ball ricocheted in off Heaton. Then, off another corner United took the lead thanks to Lindelof’s header before Villa equalised two minutes later.

Manchester: Pep Guardiola says Man City must tighten up in defence as they fell 11 points behind EPL leaders Liverpool after a 2-2 draw at Newcastle. The EPL’s defending champions visit Burnley on Tuesday and Guardiola realises that his side haven’t kept a clean sheet since late October. "We must improve. We had 26 shots, not all on target, at Newcastle. We had three or four one-on-ones with the ‘keeper. They shot twice and scored. We must try to prepare to create more and concede less," said Guardiola.

