EPL: Manchester United have the Alex Ferguson effect?

Manchester United are recreating the habit of late winners that could lead to an unexpected English Premier League title challenge, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Marcus Rashford's deflected strike deep into stoppage time beat Wolves 1-0 on Tuesday to move United up to second place.

Old trait

After come-from-behind wins at Brighton and Southampton already this season, United have now won three of their first 15 games of the season in added time, a trait Solskjaer knows well from his playing career at Old Trafford under Alex Ferguson.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"It's one of the points we brought up early in the season, that we didn't win many points towards the end of games," said Solskjaer. "We have a tradition for it at this club. Obviously we've normally got many more supporters helping us to do that. Now we've won many more points towards the end of games and that's both a mental aspect and a physical aspect."

United laboured for long spells against a youthful Wolves side despite having a day's extra rest than the visitors, who were in action just 48 hours previously against Tottenham. But Solskjaer described snatching victory from an uninspired performance as a big step forward as United beat Wolves for the first time in five meetings between the sides.

'Big step forward'

"We didn't perform as well as we want to do but we win a game against a very difficult side to play against," added Solskjaer. "We've struggled against them, this is the first win in the league. We've played them seven times [over the past three seasons] and there has never been many goals in the games. This is a big step forward that you don't perform, but you still win."

