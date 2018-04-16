EPL: Manchester United lose, Manchester City win

After 33 games, Manchester City are on top of the points table with 87 points, while second-placed Man United are on 71 points and with no chance of catching up



Manchester United's midfielders Alexis Sanchez (left) and Jesse Lingard walk off the field after their English Premier League encounter against West Brom at Old Trafford yesterday. United lost 0-1. Pic/AFP

Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions following Manchester United's 0-1 loss to West Brom last night. Pep Guardiola's side put themselves on the brink of title glory with Saturday's 3-1 win at Tottenham and United's failure to take points off the bottom side yesterday left City beyond mathematical reach.

Jay Rodriguez headed the only goal at Old Trafford 18 minutes from time, handing the Baggies an unlikely victory. After 33 games, Manchester City are on top of the points table with 87 points, while second-placed Man United are on 71 points and with no chance of catching up.

