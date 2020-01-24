EPL: Manchester United's new low as they suffer shocking 0-2 loss to Burnley

Manchester United players wear a dejected look after their defeat to Burnley in an EPL match at Old Trafford on Wednesday.P ic/AFP

Manchester: Troubled Manchester United crashed to a third defeat in their last four Premier League games as Burnley powered to a surprise 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were rocked by Chris Wood’s first half opener before Jay Rodriguez scored with a superb strike after the break. It was a dismal display from fifth placed United, who are in such poor form that there will be fresh questions about Solskjaer’s job security in the coming days.

United trail six points behind fourth placed Chelsea but, given how they have struggled so often this season, the only surprise is that the gap isn’t bigger. Stunned by their second home league defeat this season, United’s tally of 34 points is their lowest after 24 matches of a top-flight season since 1989-90. Solskjaer pleaded for time to get Manchester United back on track after the beleaguered boss and his under-performing stars were booed off.

Solskjaer had no complaints about a result that laid bare everything wrong with a rudderless team lacking steel in defence, creativity in midfield and a cutting edge up front. “We have got to hold our hands up and say it wasn’t good enough. In the first half we created some half openings but we were not sharp enough to take our chances,” Solskjaer said. “The boys have given everything they have got but they are experiencing this period for the first time in their lives.”

1962

The last time Man United lost to Burnley at Old Trafford

