EPL: Mohamed Salah could be the best in world, feels boss Jurgen Klopp

Salah scored four goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford on Saturday to take his tally for the season to 36 - the most goals ever scored by a Liverpool player in their debut season



Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes comparisons between Mohamed Salah and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi are premature, but that the Egyptian is on his way to becoming the best player in the world. Salah scored four goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford on Saturday to take his tally for the season to 36 - the most goals ever scored by a Liverpool player in their debut season.

"Salah is on the way to being the best in the world," said Klopp. "I don’t think Mo or anybody wants to be compared with Messi. He is the one who is doing what he’s doing for what feels like 20 years or so."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever