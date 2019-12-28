EPL: No party yet says Klopp

Liverpool players celebrate a goal against Leicester during an English Premier League tie at King Power Stadium on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Leicester: Jurgen Klopp insisted it is not yet party time for Liverpool despite tightening their grip on the Premier League title race with a dominant 4-0 thrashing of second-placed Leicester to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Roberto Firmino scored twice from Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses either side of James Milner's penalty before the brilliant Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring himself. Liverpool also have a game in hand over Leicester and seem destined to finally end a 30-year wait to win the title.

"With all the things around us, the biggest quality of my boys is that we are not listening really, we are completely focused on what we have to do," Klopp said.



"I'm good at partying my friends will tell you, but I never wanted to have a party without a reason. If there is something to celebrate I will tell you, until then we will work," he added.

Fresh from winning the Club World Cup for the first time in Qatar on Saturday, Klopp's men showed no sign of fatigue from a congested December schedule as they outclassed the Foxes from start to finish.

An opener for the league leaders was only a matter of time and duly arrived just after the half hour mark when Alexander-Arnold's cross was headed powerfully down past Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish goalkeeper had ensured Leicester's 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday was not far more comprehensive and needed to be at his best again to keep the Foxes in the game as he saved one-on-one from Mane moments later.

Two heavy defeats in five days have proved to be a reality check for Leicester's title ambitions with their focus now on making sure they hold off a chasing pack including Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United to secure a return to the Champions League.

Liverpool have won five consecutive Boxing Day matches for the first time in their EPL history

No. of goals Liverpool have scored under manager Jurgen Klopp in all competitions

