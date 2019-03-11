EPL: Nobody gets rid of us, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his team have the ability to fight for league title after Reds battle back to beat Burnley 4-2 and stay close to City

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (left) is jubilant after scoring against Burnley yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp warned title rivals Manchester City that Liverpool will not give up their title bid quietly after a 4-2 victory over Burnley cut Pep Guardiola's lead at the top of the Premier League to a single point.

Liverpool responded impressively to City's win against Watford on Saturday, rallying strongly after falling behind to a controversial opening goal from Burnley, with two goals each from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

And the German manager, whose side visit Bayern Munich in their Champions League Last-16 second leg tie on Wednesday, insisted that the performance demonstrated his team's ability to handle the pressure. "The message from today is that nobody gets rid of us," said Klopp.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Kop high on confidence

"We had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent and playing football. All we have to do is make sure that we stay in this really interesting competition on top of the table. We have no problem with confidence, we're in a good moment."

The victory was also a triumph for Adam Lallana, the England midfielder whose inclusion in the starting line-up was not universally popular among Liverpool supporters but who turned in a man-of-the-match display.

Lallana changed the momentum of the game just before the half-hour, charging down a poor clearance from Phil Bardsley and seeing Mohamed Salah tackled by Charlie Taylor before the ball broke kindly to Mane, who curled in from 15 yards. "It is not only Adam but it was clear, if he can play like he trained, then he will help us a lot and that is exactly how it happened," said Klopp. "He is always good on the ball but he is an aggressive boy. The counter press is a game-changer. It didn't look really promising until he jumped in so well done, really pleased for him."

Hazard rescues Chelsea

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard came to Maurizio Sarri's rescue as the Chelsea star's late strike earned a 1-1 draw against Wolves yesterday. Sarri's side were seconds away from defeat after Raul Jimenez put Wolves ahead. Hazard spared the under-fire Sarri's blushes with his stoppage-time equaliser.

