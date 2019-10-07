EPL: Not our best day, says Manchester City boss Guardiola after loss to Wolves

Manchester: Two late goals from Wolves' Adama Traore inflicted a stunning 2-0 defeat on Manchester City to leave the Premier League champions trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for Nuno Espirito Santo's men, who enjoyed the better chances and became the first team to stop City scoring at the Etihad Stadium for 34 matches. Even with only eight games played, Liverpool now have a golden chance to win their first league title for 30 years after starting the campaign with eight straight wins.



Wolves's Adama Traore is ecstatic after scoring against City yesterday. Pic/AFP

And as time ticked on, the urgency of the situation for Pep Guardiola's side was apparent as they have already dropped more points at home than in the whole of last season. "It was not our best day. We let them run twice, got nervous a little bit and our process to create chances was not good," Guardiola said. "We were not organised and lost balls in positions we could not lose them in. We had problems on the counter-attack in the end and it was a bad day," he added.

City were again made to pay for a serious of key defensive injuries and badly missed the creativity of Kevin De Bruyne in midfield. Wolves had two days less rest and a trip back from Istanbul to cope with after winning at Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday night.



Pep Guardiola

Guardiola was not happy and made a tactical switch at half-time as he sent on Oleksandr Zinchenko in place of Kyle Walker and pushed Joao Cancelo over to his preferred right-back position. But there was not the speed in City's play or the space to open up their opponents, even after Bernardo Silva was summoned from the bench for Riyad Mahrez.

