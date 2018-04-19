EPL: Not thinking about 'U', says Tottenham Hotspur boss

Spurs boss Pochettino denies upcoming Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Man Utd was on his mind while resting key players in 1-1 draw v Brighton



Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the equaliser in his team’s 1-1 draw against Brighton in an EPL tie on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Mauricio Pochettino insists he was not thinking about Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United when he rested players for the Premier League draw with Brighton.

Spurs boss Pochettino made six changes to his starting XI at the Amex Stadium and then saw his team drop two points in their quest to secure Champions League qualification. Despite the 1-1 draw, the north London club remain in a strong position to finish in the top four, eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea. Tottenham now turn their attention to the weekend meeting with Jose Mourinho's United at Wembley as they attempt to end a 10-year wait for silverware. And Pochettino was adamant the important cup clash had no bearing on his team selection on Tuesday.



Pochettino

"I was thinking today and trying to win," said Pochettino. "Some players needed rest, some players needed to stay on the bench and I think we have a strong squad. Everyone is ready to play and it was a moment to give some fresh legs to the team but we were thinking about trying to win.

"We tried to add to the team fresh legs to match them in the physical condition and I think the season is tough for some players that play a lot. "But (I am) always thinking about trying to win today, not next Saturday." England midfielder Dele Alli and centre-back Davinson Sanchez were omitted from Pochettino's squad in Sussex, while Kieran Trippier, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Erik Lamela dropped to the bench.

The numerous alterations looked to have had little effect when top-scorer Harry Kane swept Spurs ahead early in the second half with his 26th league goal of the season.

But the advantage did not last long as Pascal Gross soon equalised from the penalty spot following Serge Aurier's clumsy foul on Jose Izquierdo. Home supporters greeted the final whistle with celebrations as their team moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

