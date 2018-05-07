EPL: Oliver Giroud strikes as Chelsea beat Liverpool to keep top 4 spot on

Olivier Giroud boosted Chelsea's bid to snatch a place in EPL's top four as the France striker sealed a 1-0 win over Liverpool that brought the Champions League finalists back down to earth yesterday



Giroud's first-half header at Stamford Bridge lifted fifth-placed Chelsea to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League. A fourth successive victory equalled Chelsea's longest league winning streak this season, keeping them in the hunt for a top four finish while denting third-placed Liverpool's challenge for the same target.

