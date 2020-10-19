EPL: 'Our season starts today,' says Manchester United boss after 4-1 win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declared Manchester United's season starts today after Bruno Fernandes and inspirational Harry Maguire enjoyed sweet moments of redemption in their side's 4-1 win at Newcastle on Saturday.

Solskjaer's side suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Tottenham at Old Trafford just before the international break. But they made partial amends for that embarrassment with a much-needed second win of the Premier League season.

After Luke Shaw's own goal gave Newcastle an early lead, United captain Maguire scored the equaliser just days after he was criticised for his red card in England's Nations League defeat against Denmark.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Maguire's first Premier League goal since February was a cathartic moment after a troubled few months marred by poor performance on the pitch and his Greek court case off it. "Harry scored and leads by example. He showed good character, I am happy for him. He had a couple of difficult weeks since he last played for us," Solskjaer said.

Fernandes also went from zero to hero as the midfielder's second half penalty was saved by Karl Darlow, before he hit a superb strike to put United ahead. Aaron Wan-Bissaka made it three with his first goal for United and Marcus Rashford wrapped up the late goal blitz in stoppage-time. "Great result and great character to come back, led by an inspirational captain," Solskjaer said. "The boys came together well. They are looking forward to every game. Today I rested a few and they have come on and done the business for us. The season started for us today. We have come up to the speed of the game and that showed today."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever