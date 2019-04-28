EPL: 'Outstanding' Liverpool rout Huddersfield

football

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (right) celebrates scoring with Mohamed Salah v Huddersfield. Pic/AFP

Jurgen Klopp saluted his "outstanding" Liverpool title chasers after they stormed back to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 rout of Huddersfield on Friday. Klopp's side scored their fastest ever Premier League goal through Naby Keita after just 15 seconds at Anfield.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both netted twice after that as Liverpool put relegated Huddersfield to the sword. It was the perfect response to Manchester City's win at Manchester United on Wednesday, which had temporarily lifted Pep Guardiola's team above Liverpool into pole position.

City, now two points behind the leaders, can regain first place if they win at Burnley on Saturday, but Klopp was delighted with the way his players kept the pressure on the champions. "We are happy with the points we have and now we are focused on the next game," Klopp said. "We have a mindset that works and we try to create problems for each opponent by working hard.

"It's obviously an outstanding group of players, who did well against a Huddersfield side who are much better than the result shows. "They had proper counter attacks so we needed to be patient and we scored wonderful goals." Liverpool have won their last 10 matches in all competitions, their best winning run since May 2006 when they reeled off 11 in a row. "We did everything to make the boys aware of how difficult the game could be. That goes out of the window after 15 seconds," Klopp said of Keita's perfect start.

"He is a complete midfielder. I don't know how many balls he blocked tonight." Liverpool received a further boost as England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench for his first place in a year after a serious knee injury. "It's brilliant, it's so good. It's over a year now. He's such a wonderful person. We are so happy for him," Klopp added. "It's a perfect day, nothing happened injury-wise and we won."

