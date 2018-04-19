EPL Preview: Chelsea will fight for Europe berth, says Antonio Conte

Pep Guardiola's team were crowned champions last weekend with five games of the season still to go and boast a 16-point lead over second-placed Manchester United



Antonio Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes Manchester City could dominate the Premier League for years to come. Pep Guardiola's team were crowned champions last weekend with five games of the season still to go and boast a 16-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. "Manchester City is one club that can continue to dominate, to win, not only in England, but also to fight for the Champions League," Conte said.

"They have the possibility to do this. It is a very strong club, they have an important squad with great players and are a club that want to invest and improve. There are a lot of things that are right."

Chelsea, in contrast, go into today's clash with Burnley with their top-four hopes hanging by a thread. The Blues trail fourth-placed Tottenham by eight points, even if Spurs have played a game more.

On his side's chances of qualifying for the Champions League, Conte said: "We have to try until the end to reach this target. If we want to be realistic with five games to go, it's not simple to reduce the gap, but we must have the will to fight, the desire to take this target. Why not? We have an important game against Burnley, a really strong team having a fantastic season, and it won't be easy to get three points."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever