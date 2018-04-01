EPL Preview: Tottenham tie is a must-win for Chelsea, warns boss Antonio Conte

Missing out on the top four would almost certainly seal Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's fate. However, Conte remains hopeful that Chelsea can make up the lost ground caused by four defeats in their last six league games



Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday aiming to extend the visitors' 28-year wait for a league win at Stamford Bridge and keep their hopes of Champions League football next season alive in the process. Spurs sit five points above the English champions in the fourth and final Champions League place with just eight games of the campaign to go.

Missing out on the top four would almost certainly seal Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's fate. However, Conte remains hopeful that Chelsea can make up the lost ground caused by four defeats in their last six league games.

"If we win, we go very close to Tottenham," said Conte. "Otherwise, we continue to stay not so close and, with seven games to go, it will be difficult to take a place in the Champions League." Spurs are unbeaten in their last 12 league games.

