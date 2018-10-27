EPL Preview: Virtually impossible to stop Liverpool, says Cardiff boss

football

Asked about Cardiff's daunting challenge, manager Warnock said: "It's massive. It's virtually impossible for any team in the current game. I think the front three is probably the best in the world"

Neil Warnock says Cardiff have a virtually impossible task to try and get a positive result at Liverpool. The Bluebirds climbed out of the relegation zone last weekend by beating Fulham 4-2. But second-placed Liverpool are unbeaten in the league this season and are only behind Manchester City on goal difference.

Warnock joked that he had looked at bookmakers' odds which had priced Cardiff 70-1 to win 1-0, yet put Liverpool at 50-1 to triumph 7-1. And he does not expect Liverpool to rest their top players. "Someone said to me they'd rest Mohamed Salah," added Warnock. "I said 'what, when he's got a chance of scoring five or six goals against us?' He's going to want to play, isn't he?"

Warnock joked that he had looked at bookmakers' odds which had priced Cardiff 70-1 to win 1-0, yet put Liverpool at 50-1 to triumph 7-1. And he does not expect Liverpool to rest their top players. "Someone said to me they'd rest Mohamed Salah," added Warnock. "I said 'what, when he's got a chance of scoring five or six goals against us?' He's going to want to play, isn't he?"

