English Premier League: Rashford stars fro Manchester United vs Leicester

Marcus Rashford scores lone goal as Man United struggle to beat Leicester City; take fifth spot in points table

Man United's Marcus Rashford is ecstatic after scoring against Leicester City during their EPL match yesterday. Pic/AP,PTI

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains unbeaten 10 games into his caretaker reign of Manchester United as the rejuvenated Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba combined to earn a 1-0 win at Leicester yesterday to close in on the Premier League top four.

Rashford blasted home his sixth goal since Solskjaer took charge after taking an exquisite touch to control Pogba's lofted pass and United held out to move above Arsenal into fifth and within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

A 2-2 draw at home to Burnley in midweek is the only match Solskjaer has failed to win and much of that form is owed to the turnaround in both Rashford and Pogba's roles since Mourinho was sacked in December with United 11 points adrift of the top four.

Crucial strike

Solskjaer again chose to leave Romelu Lukaku on the substitutes' bench, with Rashford preferred as his central forward. The England striker took just nine minutes to respond with the crucial goal, having already missed a good chance when he headed over from a handy cross by Nemanja Matic.

Pogba proceeded to display his deftness of his touch with a beautiful pass that was lofted over the Leicester backline for Rashford to run onto and he did the rest, taking a touch before drilling a low shot past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel.

David stands tall

However, as is often the case on the road, United relied on goalkeeper David de Gea for all three points as a Leicester side that have often troubled the top six this season improved after half-time.

Twice the Spaniard stood tall to deny Jamie Vardy, but De Gea's best save came from Rachid Ghezzal's free-kick that arrowed towards the top corner. Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire also failed to hit the target as the Foxes laid seige towards the United goal in search of an equaliser that never came to pile more pressure on the under-fire Puel.

