EPL returns: Can Everton beat Liverpool? Tim Cahill says 'no better time than catching them cold'

former Everton star Tim Cahill shares his thoughts on the chances of the Toffees beating Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby when the #PLReturns exclusively on Star Sports show, Football United, "Do you know what? There’s no better time to come back and catch them cold. Everyone’s in the same boat, so it will depend on preparations and tactics. Players have been out for two and a half months. I was a player, and I still am very fit, but things are not going to be how everyone thinks it’s going to be where it’s just going to flow straight back in. Touchwood, I suppose and I hope that it will, tactically, technically and fitness-wise. Are players going to get injured quicker? Are they going to be at the same fitness? Is there a different type of tactic? Do they play a 4-3-3 or do they have to change it up because they are not ready, physically. So, I actually think it’s going to be a cagey game, but the way that Everton is looking and being around at the club and spending a lot of time there, I fancy Everton. Carlo Ancelotti has bought a real big presence to the club. Players are excited about football and this is a time where basically, Everton can kick on and hopefully have a great finish to the end of the season. Liverpool has got enough games to win the league. I hope it’s not against us but if they do then it will be fair play."

Liverpool waiting to wrap up their first league title in 30 years, an interesting battle between Chelsea and Manchester United for the all-important fourth position with just 3 points separating the two giants and an intense fight at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation will be some of the highlights to look forward to when the Premier League makes its way back into the hearts of football fans on June 17th after nearly a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The English top-flight will see a bumper reopening with two games left over from March: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal. However, all eyes will be on the latter big-ticket encounter as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit the Etihad to face the current champions for their 29th league game of the season. While a bid for the crown is a lost story, Pep Guardiola’s men, at No. 2 in the table, will be looking to set the right rhythm with a win over the Gunners, who have struggled so far. Arsenal desperately need to start converting draws into wins to make a serious push for the European qualification process. Arteta’s troops are currently languishing down in an unfamiliar 9th place in the table with 40 points.

Liverpool FC are all set to seal the deal once LIVE action resumes. Jürgen Klopp’s men have been impeccable this season with 27 unbeaten games since the season’s start. They looked to go all the way without any defeats, but Watford played spoilsport and won 3-0 against the European champions in February. With the top spot almost confirmed by Liverpool, the battle for entering Europe next season continues as Manchester United look to close in on Chelsea who are just 3 points apart with 9 games to play. Wolves & Sheffield United, at positions 6 & 7, will be looking to continue their dream run and try to scrape through to the top 4.

With Bundesliga resuming LIVE action last month, #PLReturns now takes a step forward towards normalization in a bid to complete its 2019-20 season starting 17th June.

