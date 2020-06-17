EPL returns: Gunners reloaded ahead of Manchester City clash!

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits players will have to find motivation without the urgency provided by fans when the Premier League restarts tonight. Arteta's side will feature in the second game of the Premier League restart when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, just hours after the opener between Aston Villa and Sheffield United. The remaining 92 top-flight matches will all be played behind closed doors.

Having watched Germany's Bundesliga return without fans on TV before experiencing the situation himself last week during friendlies, Arteta is aware of the challenges.

'Difficult for players'

He believes it will be hard for some players to display their usual intensity because they will not have the energy of a full stadium to feed off. "When I was at the Emirates and there was no crowd, you cannot feel that energy, push or drive," Arteta said on Monday. "The game is different. The intensity drops a little bit. That urgency from the crowd doesn't exist, how passionate the crowds are in England. We have to adapt. We have to experience it. We have to find ways to motivate our players as well in moments."

Like most managers, Arteta has concerns about the fitness of his players. With the rest of this season being crammed into just six weeks, Arteta has told his players to forget the unusual circumstances and embrace their return to action. "We try to make the best of it. Don't try to make any excuses, go for it and enjoy because I think we are all missing football so much," he said.

"I think we have found the right balance, and the most important thing was to provide the players with a safe environment to work where they could feel there was no risk, or a very limited risk, to develop their profession. "I think we have managed to do that and from now on, the physical part is good and the mental side as well has been a challenge over those three months. Now let's see how ready we are to compete."

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola fears his players are not ready for the gruelling demands of the Premier League restart. "We are ready to play one game, but three days after another and four days after another, we are not ready," Guardiola said.

All eyes at Villa Park

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said they were aware the eyes of the world would be on their match at Villa Park. "First game back is going to be a little bit different, what we understand is the magnitude of the game, the coverage of the game," Wilder said.

Live on TV

Aston Villa v Sheffield United: Star Sports Select 1 & Select 1 HD, 22:30

Man City v Arsenal: Star Sports Select 1 & Select 1 HD, 00:45 (Thursday)

