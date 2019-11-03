EPL: Saturday shock and thrills

Bournemouth (UK): Manchester United's mini-revival came to a crashing halt as Josh King's strike on the stroke of half-time earned Bournemouth a 1-0 win in treacherous weather conditions on England's south coast. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men had not won away from home since March until 10 days ago, but three consecutive wins on the road at Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and Chelsea to book a place in the League Cup quarters in midweek hinted at a turning point for the Norwegian.

Instead, the failings that have characterised their season were back in evidence as a lack of goal threat and one moment of slack defending inflicted a fourth Premier League defeat in 11 games. The visitors had started the brighter as both sides struggled to cope in the howling wind and rain. Daniel James whistled a long-range effort just wide, whilst Anthony Martial saw appeals for a penalty waved away.

Bournemouth struck their decisive blow just before the break when King, who started his career in England at United after being recommended to Alex Ferguson by Solskjaer, came back to haunt his former employers. The Norwegian acrobatically lifted the ball beyond Victor Lindelof and bamboozled Aaron Wan-Bissaka before firing past David de Gea. United enjoyed plenty of possession in the second period to try and find a route back into the game, but even with Martial back to partner Marcus Rashford in attack, they lacked a cutting edge.

Arsenal still winless

In London, Arsenal's winless run in the Premier League stretched to three games as Raul Jimenez's header 14 minutes from time earned Wolves a well-deserved 1-1 draw at the Emirates on Saturday. A week on from a foul-mouthed reaction towards the Arsenal fans as he was substituted against Crystal Palace, Gunners captain Granit Xhaka was left out of the squad by Unai Emery in an attempt to ease the tension between players and supporters.

However, there was no great upturn in the Arsenal performance with doubts growing with every passing week that Emery is the man to lead Arsenal back into the Champions League next season. Emery also responded to the Xhaka controversy by listening to the fans' calls for Mesut Ozil's return as the German-made just his second EPL start of the season.

Liverpool, City two good

Meanwhile, in Birmingham Liverpool staged a thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 2-1 as the Premier League leaders scored twice in the final minutes through Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side were in danger of losing in the league for the first time this season after Trezeguet put the hosts ahead in the first half at Villa Park. But Robertson equalised with four minutes left and Senegal winger Mane grabbed the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to maintain Liverpool's six-point lead over second placed Manchester City, who also came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1.

Kyle Walker volleyed home a dramatic 87th-minute winner for Manchester City. Southampton led for 70 minutes thanks to a shock first-half goal from James Ward-Prowse. But Sergio Aguero equalised for Pep Guardiola's side before right-back Walker became the unlikely goalscoring hero in the closing minutes.

