EPL: Season is not over, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp despite lead

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists the European champions must build on a "brilliant" 2019 to turn a 13-point lead at the top of the table into a first Premier League title in 30 years. Klopp's men were not at their flowing best and needed the help of two VAR reviews to continue their march towards the title with a 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Liverpool have won 18 of their first 19 EPL games of the season and lost just once in the calendar year in the league, on top of winning the Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

'Brilliant 2019'

"2019 was brilliant but it's not important because we count seasons, not years, so the 2019-20 season is not over," said Klopp. "We are halfway there, we still have 19 games to play and probably 18 or 19 of them will be like this tonight, for different reasons. Who cares about points in December? We just created a basis which we will work with from now on, that's all."



Jurgen Klopp

Wolves were angry even before the VAR controversies as the Christmas scheduling meant they travelled to Anfield just 45 hours after a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City. In the match they were left fuming at the two calls that went against them in quick succession towards the end of the first half. Mane swept home his 14th goal of the season from Lallana's knockdown with his shoulder and referee's initial decision was overturned.

Frustration for Wolves

However, Wolves were unhappy that another claim for handball against Virgil van Dijk in the move was not checked. Wolves' frustration was compounded in first-half stoppage time when Pedro Neto's equaliser was ruled out. Jonny was adjudged to be offside by the tiniest of margins."Anfield is amazing but they were celebrating a non-goal. It doesn't make sense. The referee should sustain his decision," said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. "The VAR referee is miles away taking decisions on a lot of things happening here. Who is inside the game? Who feels the intensity and the flow? The referee here."

18

No. of matches Liverpool have won out of their first 19 EPL games this season

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever