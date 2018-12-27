EPL: Shock defeat for Manchester City to Leicester put them below on points

football

Pep's men lose to Leicester 2-1 and are now 7 points behind Liverpool

Manchester City's Fabian Delph is shown a red card by the ref during their EPL tie against Leicester yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City's Premier League title challenge took another blow at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day as they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester. After losing at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's team now find themselves seven points behind leaders Liverpool and in third place after Tottenham's victory against Bournemouth.

City were unable to hold onto the lead given to them by Bernardo Silva as Marc Albrighton quickly equalised. Ricardo Pereira's 81st-minute strike proved to be the winner for Leicester. With Liverpool comfortably beating Newcastle at Anfield, City's misery was compounded further by Fabian Delph's last-minute red card.

Jamie Vardy was deemed fit enough to play for the second time in five days, following his groin issues, as Leicester boss Claude Puel named the same side that started the win at Chelsea. For City, Kyle Walker paid the price for his error-strewn performance in the home defeat to Palace as he was replaced at right-back by Danilo. Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were also back in the starting XI. Gabriel Jesus was injured and not in the squad. Despite the changes, City remained sharp and dominated possession during the early stages. It was not quite clicking for Guardiola's side in the final third, though. But when it did after 14 minutes, City led.

Aymeric Laporte stepped out of defence and put a sharp pass into the feet of Aguero, who helped the ball on into the run of the unmarked Silva and he slotted his finish into the bottom corner of the net from 10 yards. The lead did not last long, however. Five minutes later, Vardy raced down the left, getting inside John Stones too easily with Danilo out of position, and stood up a perfect cross to the far post for Albrighton to head home. For the Foxes, it completed a superb Christmas return of six points.

