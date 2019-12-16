EPL: Spurs ward off Wolves

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Wolverhampton: Jan Vertonghen's stoppage time header continued Tottenham's turnaround under Jose Mourinho as Spurs moved up to fifth with a 2-1 win at Wolves. Spurs were largely outplayed but were ruthless with their chances to inflict Wolves' first league defeat in 12 games. Adama Traore's strike had cancelled out Lucas Moura's early opener before Vertonghen guide home Christian Eriksen's corner.

Chelsea next for Jose

Spurs can now move into the top four before Christmas if they beat Chelsea at home next weekend. That speaks volumes for the impact Mourinho has made in less than a month in charge as Tottenham trailed Chelsea and the top four by 12 points when he was appointed.

Wolves head south

Wolves drop to eighth as their longest unbeaten run in the top flight since 1962 came to an end, but there was little more Nuno Espirito Santo's men could have done to at least avoid defeat. After an industrious start by Wolves, it was Spurs who scored after eight minutes.

Son Heung-min's drive was beaten away by Rui Patricio but the ball was worked to Moura, who glided into the area before rifling in high from an angle for his third goal in seven games. Wolves remained undaunted though and after Paulo Gazzaniga gathered Traore's low effort they began to create openings.

Wolves finally got their reward on 67 minutes. Traore had given the visitors problems all game and he made them pay, collecting Jimenez's pass and unleashing a rocket which flew past Gazzaniga from 20 yards. Tottenham then never looked like restoring their lead before the late drama. Spurs silenced the hosts in the first minute of injury time when Vertonghen nodded in Eriksen's corner.

