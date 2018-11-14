EPL: Sturridge charged for breaching betting rules

football

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the English FA's betting rules, the governing body has announced.

The FA said Sturridge's alleged breaches were in relation to passing on information about players, managers, team selection or disciplinary matters, which was not publicly available at the time.

"Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's Betting Rules during the period of January 2018. He has until 6pm on Tuesday, November 20 2018 to respond to the charge."

