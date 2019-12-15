EPL: Super Salah on song

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Liverpool: Liverpool moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to Mohamed Salah's double, but had some wasteful finishing from bottom-of-the-table Watford to thank for a 2-0 victory at Anfield.

The Hornets remain six points adrift of safety, but will wonder how they headed home empty handed after enjoying the vast majority of the chances against the European champions. Salah produced the two moments of real quality from Jurgen Klopp's men by finishing off from a rapid counter-attack from a Watford corner to open the scoring before flicking home a second a minute from time. Nigel Pearson was taking charge of Watford for the first time and the impetus of a new manager showed with the 40-point difference between the sides at opposite ends of the table not in evidence in their performances.

However, the big difference was obvious in both boxes as the league's lowest scorers passed up a host of huge opportunities, whilst Salah was deadly. Only Watford's profligacy allowed Liverpool to keep a first clean sheet at Anfield all season as Troy Deeney just failed to reach a teasing cross across the face of goal before Will Hughes dragged a shot just side. Abdoulaye Doucoure then completely miscued with the goal at his mercy from Etienne Capoue's clever cut-back with what incredibly was only the second most embarrassing mishit of the half from Watford.

Chelsea slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against struggling Bournemouth as Dan Gosling's late goal extended the Blues' recent poor run in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's side have lost four of their last five league games following Gosling's clever strike six minutes from full-time at Stamford Bridge. Gosling's flick over his shoulder was initially ruled out for offside, but a lengthy VAR review eventually confirmed the midfielder was onside when he netted.

