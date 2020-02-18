EPL | Terry Phelan: All the other teams fear Liverpool

Former English Premier League star Terry Phelan has no doubt that Liverpool will complete their grand double with the English Premier league as well as the Champions League. Irishman Phelan, who did defensives duties for some of the EPL's top clubs like Leeds United, Swansea, Wimbledon, Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton, felt Liverpool's dominance (they are 25 points ahead of second-placed City), in the EPL has given them the confidence to go all the way in the Champions League.

Three top strikers

"The way Liverpool are playing at the moment, they can knock any defence, with the players they've got. They put teams under pressure. They put teams in places where they want to go, and win the ball back quickly and then they've got three effective strikers. It will be a tough game against Atletico Madrid," Phelan, 52, told mid-day on the eve of Liverpool's Champions League pre-quarterfinal away clash with Diego Simeone's Atletico tonight.

"I think Liverpool will just go there, do their job and get some sort of a result. I think if they get over this [match] and then can win EPL by winning the next four or five matches and then fully concentrate on the Champions League. That's the sorry point for the other teams. Once Liverpool have wrapped up the EPL, they will be very difficult to beat. In the current scenario, I don't think Liverpool will be fearing anybody. In fact, all the other teams will be fearing Liverpool," added Phelan, a former Irish defender, who played in the 1994 FIFA World Cup.



Terry Phelan

Currently, a TV pundit on the Sony Sports network, Phelan put Liverpool's success particularly down to two key men—striker Mohamed Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp. "Mo Salah has been playing some wonderful football. He has worked hard and has a unique style of play. With Alexander Arnold [right back] behind him, they work in tandem. So I wouldn't like to face him [Salah]. Salah is a big part. And of course, then there's Klopp. He has been a manager in Germany. He came to Liverpool four-five years ago and has implemented his own philosophy and playing style. He has got to quite a few finals and even lost some, but here he can now win two Champions League titles in a row, and of course, he is going to win the EPL.

'Klopp's been fantastic'

He's been fantastic. He's been a breath of fresh air to the EPL. He knows what football means to Liverpool. He knows what the fans need. Remember, he has previously lost the Premiership by one point. Success brings success, I'm sure he's going to win more trophies," Phelan signed off.

