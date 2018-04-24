EPL: Top 4 spot is tough for Chelsea, says Gary Cahill

Chelsea are five points off a Top-4 spot with four matches remaining and skipper Cahill taking a realistic approach



Gary Cahill

Gary Cahill believes it will need a very, very surprising turn of events for Chelsea to add Champions League qualification to their FA Cup final appearance. Chelsea are five points off a Top-4 spot with four matches remaining and skipper Cahill taking a realistic approach.

"I mean, I am not being negative by any stretch, but the games are running out and the teams in there are very good, so if they do let it up, it'll be very, very surprising," the defender said. "[There is] that gap and the point difference, but the obvious thing is all we can do is win our games. We got a decent result at Burnley and we just need to keep winning."

